Equus Acquires Multi-Family Community in Fort Collins
Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading real estate investment managers, announced today that an affiliate has acquired Bucking Horse Apartments, a 98 percent occupied, 322-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Collins. The acquisition was made on behalf of Equus Investment Partnership XI, L.P. (“Fund XI”), a fully discretionary $387.8 million equity fund managed by Equus. Madison Apartment Group, L.P. (“Madison”), the multi-family operating arm of Equus, will manage the community.milehighcre.com