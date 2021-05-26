Equus Acquires Multi-Family Community in Fort Collins

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.