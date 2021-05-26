Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Equus Acquires Multi-Family Community in Fort Collins

By milehighcre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading real estate investment managers, announced today that an affiliate has acquired Bucking Horse Apartments, a 98 percent occupied, 322-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Collins. The acquisition was made on behalf of Equus Investment Partnership XI, L.P. (“Fund XI”), a fully discretionary $387.8 million equity fund managed by Equus. Madison Apartment Group, L.P. (“Madison”), the multi-family operating arm of Equus, will manage the community.

Brickstone Partners Acquires Two-Property Portfolio in Fort Collins

JLL Capital Markets has arranged acquisition and renovation financing for the Landmark and Stone Creek Apartments, a two-property portfolio located in Fort Collins. The purchase and renovation costs will total more than $81 million. Brickstone Partners, a full-service real estate investment and development firm located in Nashville, Tennessee, acquired the...
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Banner Health opens weight-loss center in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Residents of Fort Collins who are seeking to lose weight have a new option to receive help.
Bank sues to foreclose on Fort Collins memory care center

The bank that financed the opening of Aspyre Rock Creek in Fort Collins has sued the memory care facility over a default of just more than $8.36 million, but the care center claims the lender is putting unnecessary strain on it during a global health crisis. In a complaint filed...
94.3 The X

5 Stores in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley That Don’t Require Masks

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.
99.9 The Point

New Tesla Facility In Loveland Slated To Open In July

A commercial real estate manager in Miami has officially bought over the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in Loveland late last week for a little over $10.44 million as the site is prepped to reopen as a maintenance facility for Tesla vehicles. According to the Loveland-Reporter Herald, Miami Spaces LLC president...
Red Feather Lakes News Beat

A job on your schedule? These Red Feather Lakes positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Red Feather Lakes-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Custodian; 2. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Seasonal Store Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier; 4. Transporter -part-time, Ft. Collins, CO; 5. Patient Care Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 6. Part-Time: Faculty, Anatomy and Physiology (Open Pool); 7. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 9. Sales Consultant - Part Time; 10. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Median price of Colorado single family home tops $500,000 for first time

Despite the first month-over-month increase in the inventory of active listings in nearly a year, an insatiable homebuyer appetite quickly offset those gains with increases in the number of properties under contract and closed in April, according to the latest data from the Colorado Association of REALTORS® (CAR). Market conditions...
New Estes tourism exec draws on more than travel experiences

ESTES PARK — She’s been a journalist, a prosecuting attorney, a business owner, a marketing manager in glitzy South Florida, a wife and mother, and even a National Football League cheerleader. Kara Franker intends to tap all those skills as the new chief executive at Visit Estes Park, the local...
Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Red Feather Lakes

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Red Feather Lakes: 1. Class A Drivers 6 Mos Exp $0 Down LP - No Credit Check; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Braselton, GA | $3,616 Per Week; 3. Outside Sales - Plumbing and HVAC; 4. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel LVN/LPN - $59.89/Hour $2396/Weekly; 5. Project Manager; 6. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 7. Vice President of Impact; 8. Accountant, Nutrien Financial - Contractor; 9. Office Manager; 10. Assistant Branch Manager (NMLS) - Northern Colorado;
City and County set meetings for building code updates

Rich Anderson, Chief Building Official, , randerson@fcgov.com. The City of Fort Collins and Larimer County will be updating their adopted building codes to conform with the 2021 International Building, Residential and related Codes. The City and County, in cooperation with other local building departments, have created a Code Adoption Review...