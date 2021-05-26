Johnson Matthey and Plug Power join forces to develop materials for next-generation electrolyzers

Edinburgh-based energy market research consultancy Delta-EE has written that Europe is on track to reach 2.7 GW of operational hydrogen electrolyzer capacity by 2025. This is mostly because of EU public support coming from the EU green deal and the IPCEI Hydrogen initiative. “However, time is running out to establish the many projects on the hundreds of megawatts scale required to achieve an EU target of 6 GW by 2024,” the company stated.