Johnson Matthey and Plug Power join forces to develop materials for next-generation electrolyzers
Johnson Matthey plc (JM; London) announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Plug Power (Latham, N.Y.), a leading provider of turnkey green hydrogen solutions. Under the MoU the companies will develop a roadmap to accelerate the joint development of high-performance electrolyzer technology with improved durability, increased performance, and greater energy efficiency than systems available today.www.chemengonline.com