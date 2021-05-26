Three Sounders make MLSsoccer.com's list of early MVP contenders

Was there any doubt? The man known as Chicharito was voted the MLS Player of the Month for April/May after a dominant start to the MLS campaign for the LA Galaxy. Javier Hernandez, affectionately known the world over as Chicharito, has already scored more goals through seven games this season than he did all of last year. In seven games this year – all starts – Chicharito has seven goals and an assist for the LA Galaxy, who are in third place in the Western Conference.