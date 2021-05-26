Cancel
Three Sounders make MLSsoccer.com's list of early MVP contenders

By Official Site of the Sounders
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Sounders FC, Major League Soccer, Cristian Roldan, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders, Seattle. Every week, MLSsoccer.com puts it out its pecking order for the hottest teams in the league, selected by the entire editorial staff. It should come as no surprise that the Supporters’ Shield-leading Seattle Sounders have been perched atop the Power Rankings for the past four weeks.

Cristian Roldan
Raúl Ruidíaz
