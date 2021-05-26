Cancel
Cars

First Look at a ride inside the Boring Company’s LVCC Loop as testing begins

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s Boring Company performed capacity testing in Las Vegas at its Las Vegas Convention Center Loop yesterday as the Sin City prepares to reopen with no restrictions on June 1st. In preparation for Las Vegas to welcome back travelers, visitors, and residents alike to the downtown area after over a year of quarantine, the Boring Company is preparing for the first days of operation with its newly constructed Vegas Loop, a public transportation option that aims to give travelers efficient express options to travel to and from the city’s most popular hotspots.

www.teslarati.com
Person
Elon Musk
