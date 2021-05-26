Betamore & FITCI Expand Founder City Pitch Competition Deadline Extended & Final Celebration Moved to Fall 2021

MCLEAN, Virginia—Officials of She Has a Deal announced the five finalist teams selected to advance to the final round of their annual hotel investment pitch competition to compete for the prize of $50,000 in hotel deal equity following the conclusion of a virtual, preliminary round of pitching. The goal of She Has a Deal is to increase the number of women hotel owners and developers. The organization offers inspiration and education to channel the power of collaboration and mentorship. She Has a Deal creates new pathways to hotel ownership and development by exposing participants to the hard-to-find details needed to successfully source, analyze, and close hotel real estate investment deals.