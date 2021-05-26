Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylva, NC

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - DRAKE SOFTWARE - SYLVA, NC

Sylva Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - DRAKE SOFTWARE - SYLVA, NC Multiple positions available: - Handle inbound or outbound calls in a call center with the goal of ensuring customer satisfaction and customer retention. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: - Answers, evaluates and prioritizes incoming telephone, voice mail, email, fax and live chat requests for assistance from users experiencing problems with hardware, software, networking and other computer-related technologies associated with the use of Drake Software. - Interviews end user to collect information about problem and leads user through diagnostic procedures to determine source of error. Determines whether problem is caused by hardware, such as modem, printer, cables or telephone. - Handles problem recognition, research, isolation, resolution and follow-up for most user problems, referring the more complex problems to DM, CRMT or technical staff for further assistance. - Logs and tracks calls using a Call - Log database and maintains history records and related problem documentation. - Ensure maximum good will from inbound or outbound phone transactions. - Handle inbound or outbound calls that are primarily routine or basic in nature. - Follow basic procedures and scripts per management direction. Adhere to regular attendance as required for shift. SKILL AND EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS: - High School diploma or general education degree (GED); or related experience and/or training: or equivalent combination of education and experience required - Basic computer and keyboarding skills required - Prior experience in telemarketing, retail background or customer relations preferred - Strong customer service skills required (friendly, courteous and helpful) - Strong verbal communications skills required (good grammar, voice and diction) - Reading fluency required NEEDED ATTRIBUTES/COMPETENCIES: 1. Commitment to Quality - strong attention to detail and accuracy 2. Ability to clearly and succinctly communicate both in written and oral formats 3. Ability to understand/comprehend varying levels of training and follow directions 4. Concern and desire to meet/exceed client/customer expectations 5. Proven dependability and professionalism Must have a legal right to work in the United States. Company does not offer sponsorship. Job is located in Sylva, North Carolina - No remote work Qualified candidates, please apply to: drakesoftware.com. 11-16e.

www.thesylvaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylva, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Relations#Customer Retention#Customer Satisfaction#Information Technologies#Phone Hardware#Drake Software#Dm#Crmt#Ged#Nc Multiple Positions#Database#Telephone#Company#Diagnostic Procedures#End User#Fax#Chat Requests#Telemarketing#Error#Voice Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
Related
Clemmons, NCwraltechwire.com

Heads up, Uber: NC startup plans to launch ridesharing service

CLEMMONS – There’s a new entrant in the ridesharing wars, and the company, IIZI, LLC, is headquartered in Clemmons, North Carolina, halfway between Charlotte and the Triangle, and will open operations across the Tar Heel State later this year. The location in Clemmons, which sits along Interstate 40 outside of...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Y Meadows Launches New AI Customer Service Automation Solution

Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to empowering customer support teams with tools to elevate the quality of their service, announces the launch of its AI customer service automation solution. Marketing Technology News: Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra. Y Meadows leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Criteria Labs Expands Manufacturer's Representatives to Better Serve Customers throughout the United States and Canada

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Criteria Labs, an industry leader in high performance RF space components and semiconductor engineering solutions has partnered with Manufacturer’s Representatives to meet the needs of its growing customer base. The firms will support Criteria Labs’ space qualified device, eutectic die attachment, die to shim attachment, chip and wire assembly, ceramic space qualified packaging, upscreening, RF device screening, reliability and qualification testing solutions throughout the United States and Canada. Each firm has a wealth of technical sales and support experience and brings a strong commitment to customer success.
San Diego, CAdelmartimes.net

San Diego Marble & Tile prides itself on customer service

Since Albert Goodman purchased the business in the early 2000s, San Diego Marble & Tile has been a top local destination for tile installers, interior designers and homeowners. The company has been focusing on making its showrooms more designer- and homeowner-friendly, as well as offering the best, most recommended tools...
Johnson County, TNThe Tomahawk

Broadband company closes, customers without service

Many people in the Johnson County area are aware of the local broadband company Bravado. Local testimonials raved about the service, saying they received much improved connections in areas other providers would not or could not serve. So customers had every reason to panic when their internet and related services stopped working on June 1, seemingly out of the blue.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Long wait times for Delta customers trying to reach customer service

ATLANTA — As Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport braces for a busy Memorial Day weekend, many Delta Air Lines passengers are experiencing long delays while trying to reach the airline's customer service call centers. Some customers who are frustrated with the delays reached out to 11Alive and said the wait times...
Politicstechwire.net

DMV Seeks to Improve Service Through Customer Feedback

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the state departments with the greatest exposure to residents is calling for assistance from IT vendors to learn more about its millions of California customers.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

The airlines, hotels and travel companies with the best / worst customer service

In Netomi’s Customer Service Benchmark Report, they looked at how 3,000 of the world’s largest and most well-known travel and hospitality companies provide email and social support. They were shocked that globally, only 12% provide support on both channels, 38% companies don’t offer email support and only 46% have Twitter...
BusinessCMSWire

Mukesh Mirchandani: Customer Service Is Everybody’s Problem

While working at a Wendy’s during his college years, Mukesh Mirchandani learned a lesson that carries through to his career today: Customer service is everybody’s problem. He understood that people are driven by emotions, and although he didn’t prepare the food, people were upset with him if their burger wasn’t cooked just right, or their Frosty wasn’t icy enough.
Technologyaithority.com

uCloudlink’s GlocalMe to Provide New Rental Service to US Customers

GlocalMe, a product and service brand of UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC., the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has announced its new rental service for customers in the U.S. as the world’s largest economy has seen gradual travel recovery recently. The travel market is on its way to...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Asapp releases dataset to help develop better customer service AI

For call center applications, dialogue state tracking (DST) has historically served as a way to determine what a caller wants at a given point in a conversation. But in the real world, the work of a call center agent is much more complex than simply recognizing intents. Agents often have to look up knowledge base articles, review customer histories, and inspect account details all at the same time. Yet none of these aspects is accounted for in popular DST benchmarks. A more realistic environment might use a “dual constraint,” in which an agent needs to accommodate customer requests while considering company policies when taking actions.
Economyaba.com

Customer Service Mistakes Financial Institutions Should Avoid

2020 was a tumultuous year for financial institutions (FIs), whether regional and national banks, or credit unions and commercial banks. But it did bring customer service back to the forefront of the business planning agenda for 2021 and beyond. As you plan and prioritize your initiatives, it is important to avoid mistakes. Here are some to consider.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Servion Partners with McorpCX to Enable Enterprises to Improve Customer Experience

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game. Under this partnership, McorpCX will work closely with Servion to empower enterprises...
Charlotte, NCwfmynews2.com

Mortgage company mistakenly billed some NC customers up to eight times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after one of the largest mortgage companies in the country mistakenly withdrew money from hundreds of thousands of customers' bank accounts, some in North Carolina filed complaints saying Mr. Cooper incorrectly charged them seven and eight times. Mr. Cooper, formerly Nationstar Mortgage, blamed the error...