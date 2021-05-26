CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - DRAKE SOFTWARE - SYLVA, NC Multiple positions available: - Handle inbound or outbound calls in a call center with the goal of ensuring customer satisfaction and customer retention. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: - Answers, evaluates and prioritizes incoming telephone, voice mail, email, fax and live chat requests for assistance from users experiencing problems with hardware, software, networking and other computer-related technologies associated with the use of Drake Software. - Interviews end user to collect information about problem and leads user through diagnostic procedures to determine source of error. Determines whether problem is caused by hardware, such as modem, printer, cables or telephone. - Handles problem recognition, research, isolation, resolution and follow-up for most user problems, referring the more complex problems to DM, CRMT or technical staff for further assistance. - Logs and tracks calls using a Call - Log database and maintains history records and related problem documentation. - Ensure maximum good will from inbound or outbound phone transactions. - Handle inbound or outbound calls that are primarily routine or basic in nature. - Follow basic procedures and scripts per management direction. Adhere to regular attendance as required for shift. SKILL AND EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS: - High School diploma or general education degree (GED); or related experience and/or training: or equivalent combination of education and experience required - Basic computer and keyboarding skills required - Prior experience in telemarketing, retail background or customer relations preferred - Strong customer service skills required (friendly, courteous and helpful) - Strong verbal communications skills required (good grammar, voice and diction) - Reading fluency required NEEDED ATTRIBUTES/COMPETENCIES: 1. Commitment to Quality - strong attention to detail and accuracy 2. Ability to clearly and succinctly communicate both in written and oral formats 3. Ability to understand/comprehend varying levels of training and follow directions 4. Concern and desire to meet/exceed client/customer expectations 5. Proven dependability and professionalism Must have a legal right to work in the United States. Company does not offer sponsorship. Job is located in Sylva, North Carolina - No remote work Qualified candidates, please apply to: drakesoftware.com. 11-16e.