Key Hires Expand Solutions and Elevate Client Experience: Haley Marketing Welcomes Jeffrey Staats as CMO and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.