Here's How To Help Your Filler Last Longer

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things more frustrating than walking out of the doctor's office with new dermal filler that makes you feel sculpted and glowing, only to have to return a few months later for the exact same treatment. Yes, even though you may love the effect your filler gives your lips, jaw, or cheeks, the injectable will still eventually dissolve and you’ll be back to square one. Regular maintenance is a must — which, sadly, isn’t the best for keeping your beauty budget in check. Luckily, there are a few ways to help your filler last longer, so you can extend the time between your appointments and hopefully save a few bucks in the process.

www.thezoereport.com
