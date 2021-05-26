B. H. Graning Landscapes, Inc. is looking to hire men and women interested in a career in the landscape industry.

The retail industry in India has been picking pace in the past few years and evolving by the passing day. The sector has leveled up in business statistics and been welcoming towards the latest technological progressions. Analyzing the current situation, it is evident that COVID has severed the overall profitability of the retail industry. However, the sector is recovering well from the damage. The retail market in India is rejigging itself to sustain and prosper under the current circumstances while building a better tomorrow for the sector.