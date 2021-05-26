Cancel
Sylva, NC

B. H. Graning Landscapes, Inc. is looking to hire men and women interested in a career in the landscape industry.

Sylva Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB. H. Graning Landscapes, Inc. is looking to hire men and women interested in a career in the landscape industry. Group benefits after 90 days. Pay is based on knowledge and experience starting at $12 to $25/ hr. Hiring for both entry level positions and leadership team. Pay differential for experience in: landscape design drafting, decorative concrete, carpentry, irrigation, masonry, equipment operation, property maintenance or certified spray techs. Summer job opportunities available with bonus pay at the end of the summer term. Apply online www.bhglandscapes.com/employment-application) or in person (64 Bella Rd, Sylva). 12-16e.

www.thesylvaherald.com
City
Sylva, NC
