Jackson County, NC

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Sylva Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position provides in-home services to families when needs have been identified. Requires limited availability after hours and on weekends. The starting salary is $42,102.07, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor‚Äôs Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. The Application for Employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org or www.jacksonnc.org or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 4, 2021. 12-13e.

www.thesylvaherald.com
