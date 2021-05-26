Cancel
OQ Chemicals receives ISCC Plus certification for bio-based oxo products

chemengonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOQ Chemicals GmbH (Monheim am Rhein, Germany) has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) under the ISCC Plus scheme for its German production sites and headquarters. Customers can now procure ISCC Plus certified oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives out of Oberhausen and Marl. ISCC is a globally recognized system for mass-balance certifications. It focuses on the circular economy, intending to ensure traceability of raw materials throughout the value chain and complies with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Commission.

www.chemengonline.com
