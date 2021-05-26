Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet audit presentation rescheduled for June 8

 8 days ago

WELLFLEET – An audit presentation originally scheduled for Tuesday's Select Board meeting has been rescheduled for June 8. Powers and Sullivan LLC had to postpone the planned presentation due to issues with the company's computers, Select Board member Janet Reinhart said. The audit found material weakness in the town's accounting...

Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet events calendar

1. Movies at the Wellfleet Drive-In; 2. Open House: 12:00pm - 2:00pm; 3. Feed Your Love Open Mic *Live in the backyard!*; 4. IMPROVincetown Features: Just the Two of Us; 5. Wampum Demo and Hamblen Island Walk with Marcus Hendricks;
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Ready for a change? These Wellfleet jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wellfleet: 1. Sales Representative Insurance; 2. Physician / Emergency Medicine / Massachusetts / Locum or Permanent / Emergency Medicine Physici...; 3. Special Projects Manager ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act); 4. ASSISTANT LIBRARY DIRECTOR; 5. Travel Operating Room RN - Registered Nurse; 6. Sales Specialist; 7. REMOTE SALES CONSULTANT Training Provided; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $336/Day + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. Registered Nurse RN - $32/hour; 10. Insurance Account Manager;
Wellfleet, MAoutdoors.org

Hike Wellfleet

Registration is required for this activity. 2.5 hour easy hike. Visit National Seashore woods trails, sea shore beach views, and ponds. Bring water and snacks. Boot traction devices and poles may be required if icy conditions. Must have hiked similar distances recently and be able to maintain a moderate pace. You must bring and be willing to wear a face covering in compliance with local, state, and AMC requirements. Per MA executive order (https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-order-55/download), a face covering must be worn for the entire activity. Please have your face covering on when we circle up. Anyone who does not register or does not wear a face covering will not be allowed to join the hike. Group size is limited and activities are often waitlisted, so please cancel your registration if you can no longer attend or are not feeling well. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member.
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Wellfleet

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wellfleet: 1. Bakery Production Manager; 2. Executive Chef; 3. ASSISTANT LIBRARY DIRECTOR; 4. Mechanic; 5. Office Administrator; 6. Seasonal Hostess / Busser; 7. ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY; 8. Amazon Warehouse Attendant - Earn up to $19.50/hr (Up to $500 sign on Bonus + Benefits); 9. Summer Custodians; 10. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;