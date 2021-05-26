Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Experts expect vaccinated individuals will need booster shot within a year

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahF44_0aCF66Og00

Last month, we told you about Sheri Houghland, a local healthcare worker who came down with COVID even though she was vaccinated.

RELATED: Why data around 'breakthrough' cases can show the vaccine works

"I broke the CDC rules and got a little overly confident and ended up spending some time with a friend who was unvaccinated indoors, without masks," Houghland said.

She had only mild symptoms and recovered quickly.

While breakthrough cases can happen, they are incredibly rare. And so, a bigger question looms around Houghland's incident. Had she lost immunity?

"As a nurse, I’ve been vaccinated, really one of the first people in the community that’s been vaccinated," Houghland said. "I’ve been vaccinated since about November."

As of Tuesday, 45% of people in Michigan age 12 and over are fully vaccinated. The news comes as our state sees its COVID numbers — and deaths — finally drop. But we all want to know – when will we lose our immunity?

"If a large proportion of vaccinated individuals have a significant drop in the neutralizing antibody fighters — or the amount of immunity — they’re going to probably start recommending boosters," said Dr. Joel Fishbain, an infectious disease specialist at Beaumont Health.

A booster is a second — or third, or fourth, or fifth — shot after the original introduction of an antigen.

"After the immune system sees an antigen — an antigen is anything foreign to our body, whether it’s a vaccine, a medication, or any foreign particle, like pollen, or a bee sting etc — upon re-exposure the immune system has a more significant response because its already seen it before," said Dr. Leonard Johnson, an infectious disease specialist at Ascension St. John in Detroit.

Currently, the FDA has only approved two shots for Moderna and Pfizer and one for Johnson & Johnson.

That means you can’t just show up at a CVS and demand a third shot because you’re concerned about immunity.

But right now – each of the pharmaceutical companies are in the midst of studying those additional booster shots. Pfizer began testing third-shot boosters in February. Moderna says they hope to have a booster available in the fall. None have put in an emergency authorization application with the FDA.

"I know everybody wants answers, it’s too early and it’s sort of day-by-day, we get more information and that’s what we’re stuck with," said Fishbain.

Researchers still don’t know how long our protection against the virus lasts once we’re fully vaccinated, that’s why experts continue to encourage social distancing and other precautions.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Cdc#Covid#Beaumont Health#Ascension St John#Vaccinated Individuals#Immunity#Re Exposure#Deaths#Michigan Age#Third Shot Boosters#Breakthrough Cases#People#Time#Rare#Pollen#Drop#Masks#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public HealthVoice of America

Some Scientists Question Need for Yearly COVID-19 Booster Shots

Some scientists say there is growing evidence that yearly booster shots may not be needed to protect people against COVID-19. Vaccine developers have been advising that the world will need yearly booster injections to remain protected. Vaccine producers have also suggested that new vaccines might be necessary to fight new virus versions, also called variants.
Medical ScienceMedscape News

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines Not Tied to Sudden Hearing Loss

(Reuters Health) - A preliminary analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't found an association between the SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccines and sudden sensorineural hearing loss. Motivated by some anecdotal reports of post-vaccination hearing loss, the study team examined data from the CDC Vaccine...
Industrywisc.edu

Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine clinic on June 4

UHS will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Kohl Center testing site (Gate C) this coming Friday, June 4, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. No appointment is needed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose. While some people will not have any side...
Industrykhn.org

A Shot Of Pfizer And A J&J Booster? US To Study Mixing Vaccines

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is launching an early-stage trial to research whether people can be effectively and safely given a booster shot different from their original covid-19 vaccine. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated an early-stage study testing mixed COVID-19 booster vaccine schedules among...
HealthABQJournal

Yearly booster shots may not be needed, early research suggests

Scientists have found clues that the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could reduce the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card. Studies are underway, and evidence is mounting that immunity from the...
Columbus, GAWTVM

Vaccine booster shots may be necessary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been approximately six months since doctors and other healthcare workers got their first vaccine shots. Doctors say they’re still trying to decide if booster shots will be needed, but they say it is likely. It may be the fall before they know if an additional shot is necessary.
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health

Twelve teenagers received a COVID-19 vaccine that is not yet approved for use in people under the age of 18, Vancouver Coastal Health acknowledged Tuesday (May 31). According to the heath authority, the teenagers were given the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer at clinics on Thursday and Friday. A Vancouver Coastal Health spokesperson said the error occurred because this was the first weekend that Moderna was offered in the health authority’s clinics after an “extended period” during which only Pfizer was available.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Work underway locally on COVID vaccine booster shot

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - People who took part in the local vaccine trial are rolling up their sleeves again. Becky Timmons is one of them. She has been fully vaccinated since the summer as a participant in an early vaccine trial at Rochester General. Eight months later,...
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

NIH Starts Trial Assessing 'Mix & Match' COVID Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderna plus Pfizer? J&J plus Moderna? There's a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial.
Birmingham, ALalreporter.com

Medical experts: Vaccines safe for children, critical to controlling virus’ spread

A top pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is encouraging people to vaccinate children of all ages as soon as the vaccine becomes available. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, director of UAB’s Division of Adolescent Medicine and vice chair of pediatrics for community engagement, said the virus poses serious risks to children despite it not being as severe as in adults.
Public HealthCNN

You might need a Covid-19 booster shot

(CNN) — Got your Covid-19 vaccine? Great. But you may need another round within a year. A booster dose for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said yesterday.
CancerHealthline

These Prescription Drugs May Reduce the Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines

Almost 3 percent of insured U.S. adults under the age of 65 take medications that suppress the immune system. The prevalence of these medications is a problem because they may reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations. Experts suggest we may be able to get around this problem by changing the...
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

US launches study mixing COVID-19 booster vaccine regimens

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated an early-stage study testing mixed COVID-19 booster vaccine schedules among fully vaccinated adults. The goal is to understand safety and immune responses following mixed boosted regimens, should booster vaccines become necessary. The NIAID-funded study involves some 150 people who already received one...