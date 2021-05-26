Shell sells stake in Deer Park Refinery to Pemex for $596 million
Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Hague, the Netherlands), has reached an agreement for the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex). The transaction will transfer Shell’s interest in the partnership, and therefore full ownership of the refinery, to Pemex, subject to regulatory approvals.www.chemengonline.com