THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

NOTICE The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Southwestern North Carolina Planning and Economic Development Commission will be submitted to the Board of Directors on Monday May 24, 2021. A hearing to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the budget will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the main conference room at the Southwestern Commission Office Building, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva, North Carolina pending the outcome of the Board meeting on May 24, 2021. Copies of the budget document will be available for inspection from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Room 101 of the Southwestern Commission Office Building in Sylva, North Carolina from May 25, 2021 through May 28, 2021. 10-11e.