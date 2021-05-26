Cancel
Jackson County, NC

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Sylva Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Foster Care Social Worker in Child Welfare. This position will work with foster children and provide services to families where needs have been identified. Requires limited availability after hours as needed. The starting salary is $42,102.07, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org or www.jacksonnc.org or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 4, 2021. 12-13e.

Sylva, NCSylva Herald

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY seeks a Family Caregiver Support Coordinator to work with and assist individuals and families within the Southwestern Commission seven-county service area. Duties include managing and overseeing the Family Caregiver Support Program, coordinating with a variety of stakeholders for the provision of caregiver issues, and provide ongoing information and assistance. Must be able to work with other organizations to provide services. An equivalent combination of education and experience is required. While located in Sylva, extensive travel in and out of the Southwestern Commission service area is required with some overnight travel. Two years of experience in caregiver support or related field is preferred. Submit state application to your local NCWorks Career Center or mail to Southwestern Commission, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva NC 28779. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY seeks a 20 hour per week Circulation Assistant

JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY seeks a 20 hour per week Circulation Assistant. Applicant must possess basic computer skills, enjoy working with the public, and be willing to work a flexible schedule. Public service experience and high school diploma or GED is mandatory. Preference will be given to those with previous library experience. Salary is $10.00 per hour. The application can be found at https://fontanalib.org/employment and emailed to tfitzmaurice@fontanalib.org. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. 10e.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Southwestern North

NOTICE The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Southwestern North Carolina Planning and Economic Development Commission will be submitted to the Board of Directors on Monday May 24, 2021. A hearing to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the budget will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the main conference room at the Southwestern Commission Office Building, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva, North Carolina pending the outcome of the Board meeting on May 24, 2021. Copies of the budget document will be available for inspection from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Room 101 of the Southwestern Commission Office Building in Sylva, North Carolina from May 25, 2021 through May 28, 2021. 10-11e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Proclamation honors law enforcement

At its May 4 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners recognized three groups via proclamation. For Law Enforcement Week And Peace Officers Memorial Day, the board expressed appreciation “for the critical contributions and sacrifices made by members of law enforcement.”. May is recognized as Older Americans Month by the...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Katherine Webb Green of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 331 Valley Springs Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Katherine webb Green, Executor of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin 10-13*
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Local Government Meetings for Thursday, May 13 through Thursday, May 20

• 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, May 13), Sylva town board virtual meeting. Call 586-2719 or email townclerk@townofsylva.org by noon on the day of the meeting to sign up to make public comment, including the topic you wish to speak on. If you wish to view the meeting, see www.youtube.com/channel/UCRL0vTRXlVtk0V3EDwcILEQ/. •...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Acts of Kindness

The Rotary Club of Sylva continued the annual tradition of supporting community groups working to make Jackson County better with 11 organizations receiving a total of $10,000 this year. The club is pleased to contribute to these groups even in a year where fundraising was not possible due to the...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS State of North Carolina wishes to acquire by lease approximately 8,450 net square feet of office space in the Sylva, NC area. Lease term will be 8-10 years with renewal options desired. Possession date of September 1, 2021 or as soon thereafter as possible. Cut-off time for proposals is 4:00 PM, May 28, 2021 via NC-BIDS. For specifications, proposal forms and additional information contact: Drew Middleton N.C. DHHS, Division of Property and Construction Office: (919) 855-4874 Drew.Middleton@dhhs.nc.gov Or: State Property Office web site at: http://www.ncspo.com Request for Proposals Or: http://www.ips.state.nc.us Bids by Department State Property Office 10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Stephens honored

Kirk Stephens, a long-time Jackson County Democrat, was recently selected to receive the Liston B. Ramsey Award as outstanding Democrat in Jackson County. Stephens is one of the Democratic Party’s representatives on the Jackson County Board of Elections. He has served on the election board for a number of years...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Noteworthy: Notes from our business community and everywhere else

THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17 at 24 D Steeple Drive. Call Jack Debnam for information at 506-4709. THE JACKSON COUNTY BRANCH OF THE NAACP will hold its May Membership Meeting online at 10 a.m. Saturday. The topic for discussion is “Should Sylva’s Confederate Monument Be Removed? A community discussion.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Sylva

N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby visited both Jackson County courthouses Tuesday afternoon, part of a two-year journey to visit all 100 county courthouses in the state. The tour began in Murphy on May 10 and will end in Manteo. Newby and his wife, Macon, stopped by the historic Courthouse first....
Swain County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Vaccination still slow as Pfizer shot approved for teens

For the fourth straight week, the rate of vaccinations has decreased in the four-county area, with just 0.5 percent of the four-county area’s population receiving a first dose between May 3 and May 10. The trend was consistent across Haywood, Macon and Jackson counties, all of which increased their partial...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against VIRGINIA P. WILLIAMS, a/k/a A. VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, a/k/a AGNES VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of August 5, 2021 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Robert H. Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Virginia P. Williams c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 9-12e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Vaccine soon available down to 12 years old

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents 12 years old and up. Last December, the FDA approved it for use in people ages 16 and older. The Western Carolina University COVID-19 Regional Vaccine Clinic offers Pfizer. University officials would most likely...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JCPS shows its teachers some love

May 3-7 was Teacher Appreciation Week, and Jackson County Public Schools honored their teachers in a variety of ways. The school system has a little over 300 teachers and more than 600 employees to educate and care for the children in the community. “During the school week each school site...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Letters to the Editor

On Monday, May 3 Circles of Jackson met at Lucy in the Rye to celebrate and honor its outstanding donors and volunteers. Five year pins were given to Susan Bogardus, Laura Chapman, Mary Elvington, Barbara Klerlein, Joe Klerlein and Karson Walston. We appreciate the fact that they have faithfully helped us each week for the past five years.