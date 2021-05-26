Caitlyn Jenner Hits Gavin Newsom's Stimulus Checks, Calls Them 'Recall Rebates'
Caitlyn Jenner criticized California Gavin Newsom's plan to send out another round of stimulus checks to residents as a political ploy to win the recall campaign. With a surplus in the budget, Newsom announced in May that he wanted to send a $600 stimulus check to about 67 percent of Californians and an additional $500 to families with children. Direct payments have shown to be a generally popular measure among Americans and while Newsom's plan would still have to pass the California legislature, it could score points with voters.www.msn.com