Caitlyn Jenner Hits Gavin Newsom's Stimulus Checks, Calls Them 'Recall Rebates'

Caitlyn Jenner explained why running for California governor is her ‘deal,’ and not Kendall, Kylie or anyone else’s business, during a TV appearance on May 26. It’s no coincidence that not one of Caitlyn Jenner‘s children and step-kids have used their massive social media platforms to promote the Olympic gold medalist’s run for California governor, after launching her campaign on April 23. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,'” Caitlyn said while appearing on CBS This Morning on May 26. This surprised one of the co-hosts, Anthony Mason, who asked, “You told them not to be involved?”