Video Games

Rocket League Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Car in New Color

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket League is bringing back a fan-favorite car for the first time since the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch game went free-to-play. Today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that the McLaren 570S is returning to the game tomorrow, May 27. And rather than just bring the car back, the pair have brought it back in a new color or, more specifically, silver.

comicbook.com
