Emmys 2021: What’s In, What’s Out of Nomination-Round Eligibility

Stacey Sher has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. “It’s been a great privilege for me and the whole FX team to work with Stacey as an executive producer, and I’m grateful that she will continue to call FX her home,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX. “Stacey’s track record of success speaks for itself. She has great creative instincts and is one of the most respected producers in this business. We’re very excited about her development slate and eagerly await her next projects.”