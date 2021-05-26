Cancel
Portland, OR

Reward offered for information on deadly shooting at SE Portland bar

By KATU Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland police and crime stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help for information on a deadly shooting in southeast Portland that left two people dead. On February 27 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people shot at a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KTVZ

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
nbc16.com

Suspects assault two men at Troutdale park, deputies consider bias crime charge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A group of suspects are accused of swimming across the Sandy River near Glenn Otto Park and violently assaulting two brothers while using homophobic slurs on Sunday, deputies said. Detectives are considering bias crime charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were first called to...
Portland, ORKXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Woman killed, two men wounded in Sunday shootings

The shootings happened after the Portland Police Bureau put eight additional officers on the streets because of a threat of 'imminent' gun violence.Shootings and deaths continued in Portland over the weekend despite a push by police and the FBI to reduce gun violence. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Police say a woman was shot and killed in North Portland on Sunday morning, May 16. A suspect was arrested. Officers responded to a reported shooting on North Newman Avenue between North Winchell Street and North Kilpatrick Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on May 16....
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
KATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Dollar Tree in SW Portland damaged by two-alarm fire

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Dollar Tree store early Monday, FOX 12 reports. Crews responded to a fire at the store located at 6721 Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway around 3 a.m. Once at the scene, they determined that an exterior fire had gotten into the building and the attic space was burning.