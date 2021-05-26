Crypto: Regulatory Risk Is Present In Any Asset Class – The Daily Dive feat Frank Holmes
Today on the Daily Dive, host Cassandra Leah sits down with someone whom is becoming a regular on the show, Frank Holmes, whom is CEO of US Global Investors, and Executive Chairman of Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSXV: HIVE). Frank joins us this afternoon to discuss the risks of digital currencies relative to other assets, the topic of digital currency energy consumption, why he’s a fan of Ethereum, and his take on the reemergence of the travel industry.thedeepdive.ca