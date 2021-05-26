Cancel
MyHeritage : Releases Photo Repair to Fix Scratched and Damaged Photos

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew AI-based feature reinforces MyHeritage’s position as the market leader for storing and improving historical photos. MyHeritage, the leading global service for discovering your past and empowering your future, announced today the release of Photo Repair, a powerful new feature that automatically fixes scratches, tears, holes, stains, and other damage on historical photos. Photo Repair takes photos that have deteriorated over the years and corrects the damage, making flaws disappear as if by magic. MyHeritage is the only company to offer a complete suite of features for colorizing, enhancing, animating, and now repairing historical photos, all of which produce exceptional results. Photo Repair is effortless and immediate: it is suggested only when it is needed, and is activated by the user with a single click.

