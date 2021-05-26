Publicis Groupe S.A.: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting
Publicis Groupe S.A.'s (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] Combined General Shareholders' Meeting took place today, chaired by Mr. Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In the very specific context of COVID-19, this year again, the meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical attendance of the shareholders, pursuant to the Order n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 and to the French decree n° 2020-418 dated April 10, 2020, as modified and extended by the French decree n° 2021-255 dated March 9, 2021.