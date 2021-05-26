Cancel
Moderna : U.S. administers 289.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...

www.marketscreener.com
