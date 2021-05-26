L'Oreal : Advice From Ben Franklin On Choosing Patent Terms

In this episode of Signposts, I am joined by Dr. Philip Jenkins to talk about his new book, Fertility and Faith: The Demogrpahic Revolution and the Transformation of World Religions (Baylor University Press, 2020). In our conversation we talk about secularization, the relationship of religion to childbearing, and the shifting demography of religion and religious behavior. Dr. Philip Jenkins is the Distinguished Professor of History and Co-Director for the Program on Historical Studies of Religion at Baylor University. He holds a PhD from Cambridge University. His research includes the study of global Christianity, new religious moments, and twentieth century US history. His books include The Many Faces of Christ (Basic Books, 2015), The Great and Holy War (HarperOne, 2014), and The Next Christendom: The Rise of Global Christianity (Oxford, 2011).