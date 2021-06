Ridgewood NJ, Jeff Bezos an American business magnate, media proprietor, investor, and founder and CEO of the multi-national technology company Amazon. With a net worth of more than $200 billion as of April 2021, he is the richest person in the world according to both Forbes and Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Bezos will be flying on Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight next month. He has invited his brother to go along, so the two brothers will join the winner of an auction for the July 20 flight. Bidding for the third seat has already reached $2.8 million, but it is likely to go higher during a live auction on June 22. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Club for the Future, Blue Origin’s foundation. Bezos has wanted to go to space for a long time, but he wanted to go on a Blue Origin vehicle.