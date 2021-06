The winner of the LOOPALOOZA community bike ride, Paul Boulware, and his family are joined by The Bike Campaign and Bike Davis team members outside The Bike Garage at The Cannery. Boulware was presented with a Ride1UP! electric bike after completing the ride last Sunday, along with nearly 500 other riders. The LOOPALOOZA is the second of four planned community bike rides this year in addition to the January Polar Bear Ride, July’s Ice Cream Ride and the annual Zombie Bike Ride in October. Each event takes place along the Davis Bike Loop to help educate cyclists and encourage more people to ride their bikes.