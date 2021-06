For those interested in cheap deals and specials around town, I swung by O’Malley’s Irish Pub to check out their $5 steak night special. If you’ve never been, O’Malley’s is a place with great specials. I find them to be highly underrated when it comes to bar food. They put out some good stuff like wings and Irish pizza. I haven’t been by for their steak night before, so this was a first-time experience for me.