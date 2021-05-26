Acts of God – Part 3
You are about to take a trip back in time, starting in St. Louis, and proceeding to New Wells, Frohna, and Seelitz in Missouri and Horse Prairie in Illinois. The Missouri and Illinois settings have the common thread of Rev. Martin Stephan. All of those places are connected to Diane Guelzow, whose husband’s family roots have been discussed in the past two posts. When Dave and Diane Guelzow visited this past weekend, it was not only Dave looking for his family history, but Diane as well. I would do a disservice to Diane if I did not also discuss her family roots to this area.lutheranmuseum.com