Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Signs of “Turbulence” in Collisions that Melt Gold Ions

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of collisions of gold ions shows tantalizing signs of a “critical point,” a change in the way one form of matter changes into another. This study looked at how quarks and gluons, the building blocks of protons and neutrons in atomic nuclei, transform into the quark-and-gluon “soup” that filled the early universe. The results hint at changes in the type of transition during the shift from particles to “soup.” The transition moves from a gradual “melting” at high collision energies to a more abrupt shift at low collision energies.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collisions#Protons#Data Scientists#Uncertainty#Neutrons#Quarks#Rhic#Beam Energy Scan#The Doe Office Of Science#Gold Ions#Particles#Atomic Nuclei#Neutron Stars#Clouds#Physicists#Pressures#Universe#Evolution#Phase#Building Blocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Laser-driven ion acceleration with deep learning

While advances in machine learning over the past decade have made significant impacts in applications such as image classification, natural language processing and pattern recognition, scientific endeavors have only just begun to leverage this technology. This is most notable in processing large quantities of data from experiments. Research conducted at...
Sciencearxiv.org

Event topology and constituent-quark scaling of elliptic flow in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider using a multiphase transport model

Transverse spherocity is an event shape observable, which has got a unique capability to separate the events based on their geometrical shapes. In this work, we use transverse spherocity to study the identified light flavor production in heavy-ion collisions using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model. We obtain the elliptic flow coefficients for pions, kaons and protons in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}} = 5.02$ TeV as a function of transverse spherocity and collision centrality. Also, we study the number of constituent-quark (NCQ) scaling of elliptic flow which interprets the dominance of the quark degrees of freedom at early stages of the collision. We observe a clear dependence of the elliptic flow for identified particles on transverse spherocity. It is found that the NCQ-scaling is strongly violated in events with low transverse spherocity compared to transverse spherocity-integrated events.
Sciencearxiv.org

Flocculation of suspended cohesive particles in homogeneous isotropic turbulence

We investigate the dynamics of cohesive particles in homogeneous isotropic turbulence, based on one-way coupled simulations that include Stokes drag, lubrication, cohesive and direct contact forces. We observe a transient flocculation phase characterized by a growing average floc size, followed by a statistically steady equilibrium phase. We analyze the temporal evolution of floc size and shape due to aggregation, breakage, and deformation. Larger turbulent shear and weaker cohesive forces yield elongated flocs that are smaller in size. Flocculation proceeds most rapidly when the fluid and particle time scales are balanced and a suitably defined Stokes number is \textit{O}(1). During the transient stage, cohesive forces of intermediate strength produce flocs of the largest size, as they are strong enough to cause aggregation, but not so strong as to pull the floc into a compact shape. Small Stokes numbers and weak turbulence delay the onset of the equilibrium stage. During equilibrium, stronger cohesive forces yield flocs of larger size. The equilibrium floc size distribution exhibits a preferred size that depends on the cohesive number. We observe that flocs are generally elongated by turbulent stresses before breakage. Flocs of size close to the Kolmogorov length scale preferentially align themselves with the intermediate strain direction and the vorticity vector. Flocs of smaller size tend to align themselves with the extensional strain direction. More generally, flocs are aligned with the strongest Lagrangian stretching direction. The Kolmogorov scale is seen to limit floc growth. We propose a new flocculation model with a variable fractal dimension that predicts the temporal evolution of the floc size and shape.
Sciencearxiv.org

Statistical Properties of three-dimensional Hall Magnetohydrodynamics Turbulence

The three-dimensional (3D) Hall magnetohydrodynamics (HMHD) equations are often used to study turbulence in the solar wind. Some earlier studies have investigated the statistical properties of 3D HMHD turbulence by using simple shell models or pseudospectral direct numerical simulations (DNSs) of the 3D HMHD equations; these DNSs have been restricted to modest spatial resolutions and have covered a limited parameter range. To explore the dependence of 3D HMHD turbulence on the Reynolds number $Re$ and the ion-inertial scale $d_{i}$, we have carried out detailed pseudospectral DNSs of the 3D HMHD equations and their counterparts for 3D MHD ($d_{i} = 0$). We present several statistical properties of 3D HMHD turbulence, which we compare with 3D MHD turbulence by calculating (a) the temporal evolution of the energy-dissipation rates and the energy, (b) the wave-number dependence of fluid and magnetic spectra, (c) the probability distribution functions (PDFs) of the cosines of the angles between various pairs of vectors, such as the velocity and the magnetic field, and (d) various measures of the intermittency in 3D HMHD and 3D MHD turbulence.
Sciencearxiv.org

Confined Vortex Surface and Irreversibility. 2. Turbulent statistics

We study the Confined Vortex Surfaces (CVS) statistical distribution that we introduced in the previous paper, using a dilute gas approximation for the vorticity structures in a turbulent flow, assuming their size is much smaller than the mean distance between them. We justify the random Gaussian matrix strain model created...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Modelling low charge ions in the solar atmosphere

Extensions have been made recently to the coronal approximation for the purpose of modelling line emission from carbon and oxygen in the lower solar atmosphere. The same modelling is used here for other elements routinely observed in the solar transition region: N, Ne, Mg, Si and S. The modelling includes the effects of higher densities suppressing dielectronic recombination and populating long-lived, metastable levels; the presence of metastable levels typically causes effective ionisation rates to increase and recombination rates to decrease. Processes induced by the radiation field, namely photo-ionisation and photo-excitation, have been included, along with charge transfer, which occurs when electrons are exchanged during atom-ion and ion-ion collisions. The resulting ion balances are shown, and indicate significant changes compared to the frequently-employed coronal approximation. The effect on level populations within ions caused by photo-excitation is also assessed. To give an illustration of how line emission could be altered by these processes, selected line contribution functions are presented at the end.
Sciencearxiv.org

Macroscopic turbulent flow via hard sphere potential

In recent works, we proposed a hypothesis that the turbulence in gases could be produced by particles interacting via a potential, and examined the proposed mechanics of turbulence formation in a simple model of two particles for a variety of different potentials. In this work, we use the same hypothesis to develop new fluid mechanics equations which model turbulent gas flow on a macroscopic scale. The main difference between our approach and the conventional formalism is that we avoid replacing the potential interaction between particles with the Boltzmann collision integral. Due to this difference, the velocity moment closure, which we implement for the shear stress and heat flux, relies upon the high Reynolds number condition, rather than the Newton law of viscosity and the Fourier law of heat conduction. The resulting system of equations of fluid mechanics differs considerably from the standard Euler and Navier-Stokes equations. A numerical simulation of our system shows that a laminar Bernoulli jet of an argon-like hard sphere gas in a straight pipe rapidly becomes a turbulent flow. The time-averaged Fourier spectra of the kinetic energy of this flow exhibit Kolmogorov's negative five-thirds power decay rate.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Multiplicity Scaling of Light Nuclei Production in Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions

Using the nucleon coalescence model based on kinetically freeze-out nucleons from the 3D (2D) hybrid dynamical model, MUSIC (VISHNU), with a crossover equation of state (EOS), we study the multiplicity dependence of deuteron ($d$) and triton ($t$) production from central to peripheral Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}=$ 7.7, 14.5, 19.6, 27, 39, 62.4 and 200 GeV and Pb+Pb at $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}$=2.76 TeV. It is found that the ratio $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ of the proton yield $N_p$, deuteron yield $N_d$ and triton yield $N_t$ exhibit a scaling behavior, i.e., decreasing monotonically with increasing charged-particle multiplicity. A similar multiplicity scaling of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ is also found in the nucleon coalescence calculation based on nucleons from a multiphase transport (AMPT) model. The scaling behavior of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ can be naturally explained by the size effects in the coalescence production of light nuclei, which is due to the interplay between the sizes of nuclei and nucleon emission source. Finally, we argue that the multiplicity scaling of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ can serve as a baseline to search for possible QCD critical point and validate the production mechanism of light nuclei in relativistic heavy-ion collisions.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

From Heavy Ion and Neutron Star Collisions to the Big Bang

The Collaborative Research Centre Transregio “Strongly Interacting Matter under Extreme Conditions,” a joint initiative of the Technical University of Darmstadt, Goethe University Frankfurt and Bielefeld University, has been investigating the most extreme states of matter found in the universe since July 2017. Now the German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding this Transregio (SFB-TRR) 211 for another four years with 8.9 million euros. The new spokesperson is Professor Guy Moore, nuclear physicist at TU Darmstadt. He takes over this function from Professor Dirk Rischke, who researches and teaches at Goethe University Frankfurt. The Transregio also strengthens the cooperation within the Strategic Alliance of Rhine-Main Universities (RMU), which Goethe University Frankfurt, TU Darmstadt, and Johann Gutenberg University Mainz formed in 2015.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Dynamical Simulation of a Transversal Stern--Gerlach Interferometer

Originally conceived as a gedankenexperiment, an apparatus consisting of two Stern--Gerlach apparatuses joined in an inverted manner touched on the fundamental question of the reversibility of evolution in quantum mechanics. Theoretical analysis showed that uniting the two partial beams requires an extreme level of experimental control, making the proposal in its original form unrealizable in practice. In this work we revisit the above question in a numerical study concerning the possibility of partial-beam recombination in a spin-coherent manner. Using the Suzuki--Trotter numerical method of wave propagation and a configurable, approximation-free magnetic field, a simulation of a transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer under ideal conditions is performed. The result confirms what has long been hinted at by theoretical analyses: the transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer quantum dynamics is fundamentally irreversible even when perfect control of the associated magnetic fields and beams is assumed.
Chemistrypv-magazine.com

A touch of gold for a 19.8% efficient perovskite cell

Most types of solar cell require a top electrode layer that is both conductive and transparent – two properties not very often encountered together. Today, indium tin oxide (ITO) is the most commonly used material, but the relative scarcity of indium could soon become a problem. With the growing need...
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetry in repeated isotropic rotations

Random operators constitute fundamental building blocks of models of complex systems yet are far from fully understood. Here, we explain an asymmetry emerging upon repeating identical isotropic (uniformly random) operations. Specifically, in two dimensions, repeating an isotropic rotation twice maps a given point on the two-dimensional unit sphere (the unit circle) uniformly at random to any point on the unit sphere, reflecting a statistical symmetry as expected. In contrast, in three and higher dimensions, a point is mapped more often closer to the original point than a uniform distribution predicts. Curiously, in the limit of the dimension $d \rightarrow \infty$, a symmetric distribution is approached again. We intuitively explain the emergence of this asymmetry and why it disappears in higher dimensions by disentangling isotropic rotations into a sequence of partial actions. The asymmetry emerges in two qualitatively different forms and for a wide range of general random operations relevant in complex systems modeling, including repeated continuous and discrete rotations, roto-reflections and general orthogonal transformations.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

THOR: Driving collaboration in heavy-ion collision research

In the universe's earliest moments, particles existed in an unimaginably hot plasma, whose behaviour was governed by deeply complex webs of interaction between individual particles. Today, researchers can recreate these exotic conditions through high-energy collisions between heavy ions, whose products can tell us much about how hot, strongly-interacting matter behaves. Yet without extensive, highly coordinated collaborations between researchers across many different backgrounds, studies like this simply wouldn't be possible. This Topical Issue of EPJ A draws together a large collection of papers inspired by the theory of hot matter and relativistic heavy-ion collisions (THOR) European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Action. Running between November 2016 and April 2021, THOR has provided a way for over 300 researchers involved in heavy-ion collision analysis to freely exchange their ideas, leading to exciting new advances in the wider field of particle physics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics of three-dimensional turbulence from Navier-Stokes equations

We accomplish two major tasks. First, we show that the turbulent motion at large scales obeys Gaussian statistics in the interval 0 < Rlambda < 8.8, where Rlambda is the microscale Reynolds number, and that the Gaussian flow breaks down to yield place to anomalous scaling at the universal Reynolds number bounding the inequality above. In the inertial range of turbulence that emerges following the breakdown, the effective Reynolds number based on the turbulent viscosity, Rlambda* assumes this same constant value of about 9. This scenario works also for the emergence of turbulence from an initially non-turbulent state. Second, we derive expressions for the anomalous scaling exponents of structure functions and moments of spatial derivatives, by analyzing the Navier-Stokes equations in the form developed by Hopf. We present a novel procedure to close the Hopf equation, resulting in expressions for zetan in the entire range of allowable moment-order, n, and demonstrate that accounting for the temporal dynamics changes the scaling from normal to anomalous. For large n, the theory predicts the saturation of zetan with n, leading to two inferences: (a) the smallest length scale etan = LRe-1 << LRe-3/4, where Re is the large-scale Reynolds number, and (b) velocity excursions across even the smallest length scales can sometimes be as large as the large scale velocity itself. Theoretical predictions for each of these aspects are shown to be in quantitative agreement with available experimental and numerical data.
Sciencearxiv.org

Revisit local spin polarization beyond global equilibrium in relativistic heavy ion collisions

We have studied local spin polarization in the relativistic hydrodynamic model. Generalizing the Wigner functions previously obtained from chiral kinetic theory in Ref. [1] to the massive case, we present the possible contributions up to the order of $\hbar$ from thermal vorticity, shear viscous tensor, other terms associated with the temperature and chemical-potential gradients, and electromagnetic fields to the local spin polarization. We then implement the (3+1) dimensional viscous hydrodynamic model to study the spin polarizations from these sources with a small chemical potential and ignorance of electromagnetic fields. Although the shear correction alone upon local polarization results in the sign and azimuthal-angle dependence more consistent with experimental observations, as also discovered in other recent studies, it is mostly suppressed by the contributions from thermal vorticity and other terms that yield an opposite trend. It is found that the total local spin polarization could be very sensitive to the equation of states, the ratio of shear viscosity over entropy density, and freezeout temperature.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Quasi-universality of the magnetic deformation of neutron stars in general relativity and beyond

Neutron stars are known to host extremely powerful magnetic fields. Among other effects, one of the consequences of harbouring such fields is the deformation of the neutron star structure, leading, together with rotation, to the emission of continuous gravitational waves. On the one hand, the details of their internal magnetic fields are mostly unknown. Likewise, their internal structure, encoded by the equation of state, is highly uncertain. Here we present a study of axisymmetric models of isolated magnetised neutron stars, for various realistic equations of state considered viable by observations and nuclear physics constraints. We show that it is possible to find simple relations between the magnetic deformation of a neutron star, its Komar mass and its circumferential radius. Such relations are quasi-universal, meaning that they are mostly independent on the equation of state of the neutron star and only slightly dependent on the magnetic field configuration. Being formulated in terms of potentially observable quantities, as we discuss, our results could help to constrain the magnetic properties of the neutron star interior and to better assess the detectability of continuous gravitational waves by isolated neutron stars, without knowing their equation of state. Our results are derived both in general relativity and in scalar-tensor theories - one of the most promising extensions of general relativity - in this case by considering also the scalar charge. We show that even in this case general relations hold that account for deviations from general relativity, that could potentially be used to set constraints on the gravitational theory.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Seeing the forest for the trees: hierarchical generative models for star clusters from hydro-dynamical simulations

Stefano Torniamenti, Mario Pasquato, Pierfrancesco Di Cintio, Alessandro Ballone, Giuliano Iorio, Michela Mapelli. Star formation in molecular clouds is clumpy, hierarchically subclustered. Fractal structure also emerges in hydro-dynamical simulations of star-forming clouds. Simulating the formation of realistic star clusters with hydro-dynamical simulations is a computational challenge, considering that only the statistically averaged results of large batches of simulations are reliable, due to the chaotic nature of the gravitational N-body problem. While large sets of initial conditions for N-body runs can be produced by hydro-dynamical simulations of star formation, this is prohibitively expensive in terms of computational time. Here we address this issue by introducing a new technique for generating many sets of new initial conditions from a given set of star masses, positions and velocities from a hydro-dynamical simulation. We use hierarchical clustering in phase space to learn a tree representation of the spatial and kinematic relations between stars. This constitutes the basis for the random generation of new sets of stars which share the same clustering structure of the original ones but have individually different masses, positions, and velocities. We apply this method to the output of a number of hydro-dynamical star-formation simulations, comparing the generated initial conditions to the original ones through a series of quantitative tests, including comparing mass and velocity distributions and fractal dimension. Finally, we evolve both the original and the generated star clusters using a direct N-body code, obtaining a qualitatively similar evolution.
ScienceAPS physics

Measurement-Based Variational Quantum Eigensolver

Variational quantum eigensolvers (VQEs) combine classical optimization with efficient cost function evaluations on quantum computers. We propose a new approach to VQEs using the principles of measurement-based quantum computation. This strategy uses entangled resource states and local measurements. We present two measurement-based VQE schemes. The first introduces a new approach for constructing variational families. The second provides a translation of circuit- to measurement-based schemes. Both schemes offer problem-specific advantages in terms of the required resources and coherence times.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Optical pumping of ultra-relativistic ions

The Gamma Factory (GF) initiative aims at construction of a unique experimental tool exploiting resonant interaction of light with ultra-relativistic partially stripped ions (PSI) stored in circular accelerators at CERN. Resonant excitation of high-energy transitions of the ions is achieved through Doppler-boosting (by twice the Larmor factor; from hundred to several thousand times) of light energy. In order to efficiently excite the ions, and hence generate intense beams of scattered/fluorescent photons, a detailed knowledge of the ions' energy structure and dynamics of optical pumping is required. Spectroscopic properties of PSI selected for the GF operation, as well as their optical pumping schemes are investigated. Two regimes of the light-ion interaction are identified, leading to different dynamics of the pumping process. The efficiency of the light-ion interaction as well as the number of photons emitted from a single ion bunch is estimated, both analytically and numerically, for three ions considered for the GF, i.e.~Li-like ${}^{208}_{\phantom{0}82}$Pb$^{79+}$, Li-like ${}^{40}_{20}$Ca$^{17+}$, and H-like ${}^{208}_{\phantom{0}82}$Pb$^{81+}$.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum-Optical Spectrometry in Relativistic Laser-Plasma Interactions Using the High-Harmonic Generation Process: A Proposal

Theocharis Lamprou, Rodrigo Lopez-Martens, Stefan Haessler, Ioannis Liontos, Subhendu Kahaly, Javier Rivera-Dean, Philipp Stammer, Emilio Pisanty, Marcelo F. Ciappina, Maciej Lewenstein, Paraskevas Tzallas. Quantum-optical spectrometry is a recently developed shot-to-shot photon correlation-based method, namely using a quantum spectrometer (QS), that has been used to reveal the quantum optical nature of...