Quincy, CA

Youth support Wildland Urban Interface fuels reduction efforts in Butterfly Valley

By Lauren
Plumas County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the summer of 2020, the Sierra Institute for Community & Environment youth crew, Plumas Conservation Restoration and Education in Watersheds (P-CREW) worked in Butterfly Valley, CA. This 500-acre valley is managed by the Plumas National Forest and is home to the Butterfly Botanical Area which was designated in 1976 as a protected area due to its remarkable and diverse plant life, which includes pitcher plants and other novel species.

