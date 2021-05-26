Global Luxury Car Market | Top Companies, Marketing Strategy, Future Trend and Regional Analysis Report

Global Air Refueling Market was valued at USD 552 million in 2020 which expected to reach at USD 735.16 million by 2027 at a CAGR 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. Air Refueling is also known as Air-to-Air Refueling or Aerial Refueling. This is a process of Transferring fuel from one plane to another when both are in-flight. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is known as the tanker whereas the aircraft which gets the fuel is known as the receiver. Flying boom and progue-and drogue are two important methodologies which are used to carry out the air refueling processes.