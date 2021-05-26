Cancel
TELOS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

 8 days ago

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. (the "Company") held the annual meeting of its stockholders. Two matters were submitted to the holders of the Company's Common Stock for their approval, which are described in detail in the Company's Annual Proxy Statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as filed with the.

Celsion Corporation Urges All Shareholders To Vote At The 2021 Annual Meeting To Be Held On Friday June 4, 2021

Calls for All Shareholders to Vote so Quorum Requirement t o Hold The Meeting is Met. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time and called on stockholders to vote to ensure that a quorum is present to hold the meeting.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWI) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Jessica Whitton as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Whitton for her contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K TFS Financial CORP For: Jun 01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Contact: Jennifer Rosa (216) 429-5037 Exhibit 99.1. Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation. To Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers. CLEVELAND - June 1, 2021 - TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the “Company”), the holding company...
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Spokane, WAStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Clearwater Paper Corp For: May 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) 99201. (Zip Code) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (. 509. ) 344-5900. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form SC 13G PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Filed by: Melvin Capital Management LP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Class A common shares, par value $0.000025 per share. (Title of Class of Securities) G68707101. (CUSIP Number) May 27, 2021. (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Houston, TXdallassun.com

ENGlobal Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) ('ENGlobal' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 7,142,859 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.80 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Optimus Healthcare Services Announces FINRA Approval for Corporate Name Change

Industry Veteran Cliff Saffron named Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:HOPS) announced today that it received approval notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for a corporate name change. The entity formerly known as 'Between Dandelions' will begin doing business as of June 3, 2021, as Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. The symbol for Optimus Healthcare Services will remain as 'HOPS.'
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Flame Acquisition Corp. For: May 25

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2021. Flame Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40111 85-3514078.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Orbsat Corp Announces Closing of Upsized $14.4 Million Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT)(NASDAQ: OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,880,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. The common stock and warrants were immediately separable and were issued separately. The common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "OSAT" and "OSATW," respectively. Orbsat received gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All share numbers and pricing information in this press release reflect the Company's previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which was effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021.
Boca Raton, FLStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP For: Jun 02

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) June 2, 2021. SBA Communications Corporation. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose (the "Company"), today announced that, as expected, on May 25, 2021, it received a standard notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") notifying the Company that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Filing" or the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is no longer in compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Cabaletta Bio, Inc. For: Jun 01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 1, 2021. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K...
Beauty & FashionStreetInsider.com

Express (EXPR) Announces 15M Share At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXPR), today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under which it may offer and sell up to 15 million shares of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" or ATM equity offering program (the "ATM Offering").
Industrymodernreaders.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $632.65 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of CMC Materials worth $632,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tennessee Statemodernreaders.com

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in InMode were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.