TELOS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT)(NASDAQ: OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,880,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. The common stock and warrants were immediately separable and were issued separately. The common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "OSAT" and "OSATW," respectively. Orbsat received gross proceeds of approximately $14.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. All share numbers and pricing information in this press release reflect the Company's previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, which was effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021.