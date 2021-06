Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and Seattle’s starting to appear a little brighter right now. With vaccinations continuing to ramp up and COVID cases declining, the dining scene is looking a little bit more robust than it was at this time last year. There are more sidewalk and street patios thanks to the city’s relaxed permitting rules, and many places are opening their doors for diners again. With the long weekend upon us, this might be a good time to step out and see what the beautiful city has to offer, whether on the hunt for meaty barbecue dishes, a relaxing beer, or seasonal salmon. Let us be your Memorial Day going out guide.