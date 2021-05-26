Cancel
Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in blow to oil giant's strategy

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A tiny hedge fund won a seismic victory over Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday as shareholders elected at least two of the fund's nominated directors to the oil giant's board after a months-long battle over the company's business strategy and growth plans. The success by activist hedge fund...

www.marketscreener.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy Industrytrefis.com

Banking On Renewables? Pick BP Stock Over Exxon

In a historic move, Engine No.1, an activist investor group, won two seats on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) board. Considering a paradigm shift at other major oil companies including, BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell toward the renewable energy business, Exxon’s focus on oil has been a concern for investors. Notably, the company projects its operating cash flow to increase from $30 billion in 2021 to around $35 billion in 2025, assisted by new upstream investments and recovering benchmark prices. Interestingly, the company is focused on atmospheric carbon capture instead of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. While investor returns from conventional oil and renewables depend on government policies and market factors, Trefis highlights the key differences in the long-term strategy of Exxon Mobil and BP in this article. Our interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Exxon Mobil Stock, depicts historical stock price, revenues, and earnings of Exxon Mobil.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Activist investor wins third seat on ExxonMobil board

HOUSTON (ICIS)--A third nominee from the activist investor Engine No 1 won a seat on the board of ExxonMobil, which could pressure the oil and chemical major to change its corporate strategy on climate change. The third nominee is Alexander Karsner, senior strategist at X (formerly Google X), the innovation...
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies last week had two of the challengers winning seats.
StocksBusiness Insider

Engine No. 1 Strengthen Their Clutch On Exxon Mobil

(RTTNews) - Hedge fund Engine No. 1 has managed to win a third seat on the board of oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM), after it claimed two seats in the 12-person board last week. Engine No.1 had nominated four candidates for the posts for which the voting during the annual shareholders meeting was intense and it was difficult to call. However, on Wednesday Exxon has announced that another Engine No. 1 nominee, Alexander Karsner has joined the board with Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala. Karsner is a strategist at Alphabet Inc (GOOG).
IndustryUS News and World Report

Engine No. 1 Extends Gains With a Third Seat on Exxon Board

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's top energy corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address...
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

A third climate activist is expected to be elected to Exxon's board

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon's preferred directors.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Industryexpressnews.com

Shakeup continues at Exxon with activist investor joining board

A third nominee of an activist investor will join Exxon Mobil’s board, giving Engine No. 1 almost a quarter of the 13-member board that oversees the nation’s largest oil company. Alexander Karsner, an energy venture capitalist nominated by the climate-minded hedge fund, will join Engine No. 1 directors Gregory Goff...
Energy IndustryKEDM

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fresh From Exxon Victory, Engine No. 1 Now Plots Activist ETF

(Bloomberg) -- The tiny activist fund that recently won at least two seats on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board is setting its sights on a new challenge -- the $6.3 trillion ETF industry. Engine No. 1, which shocked investors and analysts last week by taking the board positions at Exxon’s annual...
Energy Industryava360.com

ExxonMobil loses a proxy fight with green investors

“THE STONE AGE did not end for lack of stone, and the oil age will end long before the world runs out of petroleum.” That battle cry animates critics of Big Oil, who dream of phasing out hydrocarbons in favour of cleaner fuels and technologies. Their bête noire is ExxonMobil, long the richest and mightiest of Western oil supermajors—and the most unrepentant in its defence of crude. Lee Raymond, a formidable former boss of the Texan titan, once told your correspondent to get out of his office after being challenged over his flagrant denial of climate science.
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Economymarketplace.org

Hedge fund Engine No. 1 wins at least 2 Exxon board seats in climate push

A tiny hedge fund worried about climate change has shaken up the world of boardrooms. The activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 yesterday won enough support from other shareholders to get at least two seats on the board of the oil company Exxon Mobil. The votes are still being counted and there could be more.