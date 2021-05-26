Relive Your Childhood with the Best SNES Games

Videogames are still a relatively young medium, but not that young. The earliest computer games date back to the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, and the first home console launched almost 50 years ago. The teens who blew through countless quarters during the golden age of the arcade are all old enough to be grandparents at this point. Early classics like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Breakout are all in their 40s by now. A number of iconic games will join them in the big 4-0 Club this year, sailing right into middle age while still retaining the youthful CRT glow they had back in 1981. Not every game from 1981 was popular at the time or well-remembered today, and even some of the ones that are still celebrated all these decades later aren’t necessarily all that good, by the standards of either today or 40 years ago. Many of them do hold up, though, or have a historical importance that can’t be denied. Those are the games we’re talking about today—the ones that changed the course of games as a business and an artform. They get bonus points if they’re still actually fun to play today; as you’ll find out, our number one is a game that’s as thrilling and intoxicating in 2021 as it was in the early ‘80s.