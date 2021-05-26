Everything You Need To Know About Fresh, Fried & Crispy
If you consider yourself a lover of everything fried and want to figure out the best locations across the U.S. to hit up on your next food pilgrimage, Netflix's new series "Fresh, Fried & Crispy" has your name on it. According to People, Daym Drops takes center stage on the program that pits this viral YouTuber against some of the best fried food in the country. Drops, who entered the limelight back in 2009 thanks to a viral food review posted on YouTube, has built his image as a connoisseur of all things fried and has spent over a decade reviewing food while opening his very own restaurant, Mofongo, in Windsor, Connecticut.www.mashed.com