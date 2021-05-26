Seeds Are Our Future, but We Need a New System

Several Delaware farmers are returning to regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change and reconnect people with nature. The 40-acre sweep of land comprising most of Dittmar Family Farms in Felton is almost unrecognizable after several years in the hands of its new owners, husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Zach Dittmar. Where once the fields were nothing but soybean and corn crops, today the land is abuzz with pollinators like bees, dragonflies and butterflies flitting from the wildflower meadow to the towering sunflower stalks. Insects toil in the ground, too, thriving in the 2-acre vegetable garden that produces some 80 different varieties each year—lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, berries—you name it.