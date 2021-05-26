Non-alcoholic spirits maker pours into Austin with first booze-free libation

If there were such a thing as a walking encyclopedia of smoked Texas meat, it would be Daniel Vaughn. Through his travels across the state and beyond, the author has seen (and tasted) it all. Not only has he written two books on the subject, he was also named the state’s first and only Texas Monthly barbecue editor back in 2013 — a gig that’s ushered him to more than 1,800 barbecue joints throughout his career, most of them in Texas.