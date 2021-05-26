Non-alcoholic spirits maker pours into Austin with first booze-free libation
Who says you need liquor to create a dazzling craft cocktail that will impress any party guest? Not the innovative ladies behind Austin’s new non-alcoholic booze biz, Spiritless. And now Austinites can judge the company’s rebellious product for themselves, as Spiritless, which has just established its headquarters in the Capital City, debuts its first product: Kentucky 74, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit crafted to evoke all the sensations of traditional whiskey and bourbon, but without all those troublesome aftereffects.austin.culturemap.com