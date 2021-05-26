Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Non-alcoholic spirits maker pours into Austin with first booze-free libation

By Chantal Rice
Posted by 
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who says you need liquor to create a dazzling craft cocktail that will impress any party guest? Not the innovative ladies behind Austin’s new non-alcoholic booze biz, Spiritless. And now Austinites can judge the company’s rebellious product for themselves, as Spiritless, which has just established its headquarters in the Capital City, debuts its first product: Kentucky 74, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit crafted to evoke all the sensations of traditional whiskey and bourbon, but without all those troublesome aftereffects.

austin.culturemap.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libation#Food Drink#Beverages#Alcoholic Drinks#Wine Bottles#Cocktail Culture#Wine Country#Kentucky 74#Non Alcoholic Drinks#Austin Bartenders#Bourbon Cocktails#Boozy Bourbon#Bourbon Country#Drinking#Sippers#Liquor#Global Drinking Culture#750 Milliliter Bottles#Caramel#Vanilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Austin

Texas Monthly barbecue editor chews the fat on top trends and Austin’s hottest spots

If there were such a thing as a walking encyclopedia of smoked Texas meat, it would be Daniel Vaughn. Through his travels across the state and beyond, the author has seen (and tasted) it all. Not only has he written two books on the subject, he was also named the state’s first and only Texas Monthly barbecue editor back in 2013 — a gig that’s ushered him to more than 1,800 barbecue joints throughout his career, most of them in Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Austin

Austin ranks as best summer travel spot in Texas, report says

Summer travel season is upon us, and as more Americans continue to get vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions lift around the country, travelers in search of a safe, budget-friendly, and attraction-packed getaway are looking to Texas. According to a recent report from finance site WalletHub detailing 2021’s Best Summer Travel Destinations,...
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

10 scintillating Austin art exhibits to get inspired by this summer

Though a few favorite noteworthy museums are not yet reopened to the public, (We miss you, LBJ Presidential Library and Museum, Elisabet Ney Museum, and George Washington Carver Museum!), there are quite a few new exhibits welcoming Austin art lovers back with open doors and arms this summer. From experiences detailing the most popular musical instrument in the world and exhibits on everyday items like handbags to some celebrated first exhibits and works by Black female artists, these museums offer plenty to inspire, delight and broaden the mind.
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

New real estate report reveals jaw-dropping increase in Austin home prices

A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin offers a stunning picture of just how crazy the Austin housing market has become. The report, released May 19, shows that among the country’s 85 largest metro areas, Austin recorded the biggest year-over-year rise in April for median home-sale prices — a jaw-dropping 42.3 percent. In second place were Oxnard, California, and Miami, each at 25.8 percent.
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.