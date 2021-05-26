DNA Microarray Market (2021-2025) | Global Demand for DNA Microarray Heightens as Cancer Diagnostics Remains a Hotspot for R&D, Says Fairfield Market Research
Increasing application base of microarrays in molecular biology, pharmaceutical target screening, toxicological response profiling, and biomarker identification is driving the global DNA microarray market. With abilities to facilitate the simultaneous comprehensive analysis of numerous genes, DNA microarrays continue to see robust uptake across the clinical laboratories. Alarming rise in the prevalence of cancers across the globe is another strong factor pushing the need for deeper comprehensive R&D, thereby propelling the growth of DNA microarray market. The evolving area of cancer diagnostics is heavily contributing towards the market growth in addition to the growing interest around personalised medicine.