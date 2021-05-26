5 Wildest Julio Jones trade destinations that could actually happen

Julio Jones reportedly has his possible trade destinations down to two teams but, looking at the other teams, there are some wild possibilities. The narrative around the NFL has definitively shifted from “would the Atlanta Falcons actually trade Julio Jones?” to “where will the Falcons trade Julio Jones?” The All-Pro wide receiver has reportedly expressed his desire for a trade, Atlanta needs to clear up cap room in any possible way, and there are suitors for the wideout. By all accounts, a deal is going to happen.