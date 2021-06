FRISCO, Texas – Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch says he's "on a mission" to help the defense rebound from last season's struggles. "I've been really impressed, not just from the OTA time," said Quinn, the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator. "Every once and a while you can just see a person that's on a mission, and I think that's what I've seen from Leighton from the time I arrived. You could just feel the energy and intensity that he's putting into his workouts to change his body, to get as strong as he could. From then on, the questions, in the meetings, you could feel the urgency to go.