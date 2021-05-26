Healthcare EDI Market worth $4.4 billion by 2025

Advantage Learning, a company known for providing safety and mobile equipment training, has diversified their product offerings and integrated online e-learning. Dealerships are now able to augment revenue potential and offer a value-added service to the customers they serve. "Advantage Learning has immensely helped the growth of our business and we bring in up to 20 inquiries a day from clients regarding our online learning options." - Josh McSwain, President of Lonestar Forklift. Resellers like Lonestar Forklift have taken advantage of Advantage Learning's 900+ online course offering. This has opened up potential for new clientele from a variety of industries, not only within North America but worldwide. Josh McSwain and his team have seen an increase in sales each year with minimal additional work required. As the online learning is e-commerce based, the process is automated, incurs minimal overhead, and frees your team to work on other components of your business. A few examples of the industries that have used our online courses are: