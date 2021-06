WWE announced last week that, after being shunted inside the WWE Performance Center and the WWE ThunderDome since last March, the wrestling promotion would finally be returning to its touring schedule with a 25-city tour lined up for this Summer. This schedule begins with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, followed by the Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth and the July 19 episode of Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The rest of the locations for the tour have not been determined, though it's been reported that Las Vegas will host the SummerSlam event in August.