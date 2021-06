WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. GovEvents.com, the premier complimentary online resource for government and military events worldwide, announced the findings from a survey of public sector professionals to determine willingness to attend in-person events. With over 275 responses, the survey found that a majority of government professionals are willing to attend an in-person event in 2021. It also revealed that in-person attendance would not replace online events, with 65% of respondents saying they will attend the same or more online events in the coming year.