NORTHAMPTON — Two members of the School Committee, at-large member Susan Voss and Ward 2 member Laura Fallon, announced Thursday night that they are stepping down. “I will not be seeking reelection to the School Committee later this year,” Voss, who is in her second term, said at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting. “I want to encourage community members to consider running and would be happy to talk with anyone who wants to talk.” She added, “I promise to continue to work hard as your School Committee member for the remaining 232 days of my term.”