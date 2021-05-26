Cancel
North Port, FL

Burn ban issued for City of North Port

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. – A burn ban was issued for the City of North Port Wednesday afternoon.

City officials said the Fire Chief for the City of North Port has determined that an “Extraordinary Fire Hazard” now exists due to the extreme drought conditions and the threat of wildfire. Effective immediately, the Outdoor Burn Ban is enacted within city limits.

The Outdoor Burning Ban will be in place until city officials rescind it.

The citywide burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service, according to city officials. Bon fires, campfires, and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris is not allowed.

Outdoor cooking fires in approved grills such as; gas or charcoal BBQ grills are permitted, however, city officials said extreme caution is urged with these devices. Fire pits and cooking pits are not permitted.

