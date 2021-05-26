Cancel
Celtics vs Nets Postgame Report: Nets Destroy Listless Celtics to take 2-0 Series Lead

By Tim Sheils
clnsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Bobby Manning is reporting live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the Celtics lost game 2 in a playoff series matchup vs. the Nets. The game ending with a score of 108-130, the Nets offense got off to a hot start unlike game 1. Their offense help them gain and keep the lead throughout the whole game, as guard Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers and had 25 PTS for the night, in addition to stars Kevin Durant adding 26 PTS and James Harden 20 PTS . The Nets now have 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. The Celtics struggled to find any rhythm, as their star player in Jayson Tatum scored only 9 PTS on 3-12 shooting before leaving the game due to getting poked in the eye.

www.clnsmedia.com
