We can’t quite believe that it’s summer already but it’s true: the shoes are off, the desserts are chilled and the kids need entertaining. With Independence Day around the corner, we have just the thing to keep little hands occupied while creating some pretty decor for your star-spangled celebration (even if it’s just going to be you and the kids). Presenting our roundup of the best 4th of July crafts to keep the whole family busy while we wait for the big day.