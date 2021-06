In recent weeks, a group of Greenville JROTC cadets has experienced opportunities rare for many of their fellow cadets around the state and country. The Greenville High School JROTC Drill Team and Color Guard were recently honored as one of only two JROTC programs in the state of Alabama to be invited to compete at the National Drill Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, held April 30-May 1 at the Ocean Center Civic Center.