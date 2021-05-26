Pitcairn police looking for missing man suffering from mental illness

PITCAIRN, Pa. — The Pitcairn Police Department is asking for help finding Justin Bianco who has been reported missing and who suffers from a mental illness.

Police said Bianco, 31, was last seen by his family about four days ago. He weighs 170 pounds and is 6′8″ tall.

Bianco was last seen wearing blue jeans with a button up blue dress shirt and brown boots.

If you have any information on his location, you’re asked to call police at 412-856-1111.

